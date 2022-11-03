BCE to renew NCIB to buy back preferred stock

Nov. 03, 2022 7:19 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE), BCE:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) said Thursday it will renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of its outstanding first preferred shares that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • The NCIB will start from Nov. 9 and end on Nov. 8, 2023, or an earlier date should BCE complete its purchases under the NCIB.
  • All preferred shares purchased by BCE under the NCIB will be cancelled.
  • As of Nov. 2, under the current NCIB that will expire on Nov. 8, 2022, BCE (BCE) did not purchase any preferred shares.

