BCE to renew NCIB to buy back preferred stock
Nov. 03, 2022 7:19 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE), BCE:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) said Thursday it will renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of its outstanding first preferred shares that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- The NCIB will start from Nov. 9 and end on Nov. 8, 2023, or an earlier date should BCE complete its purchases under the NCIB.
- All preferred shares purchased by BCE under the NCIB will be cancelled.
- As of Nov. 2, under the current NCIB that will expire on Nov. 8, 2022, BCE (BCE) did not purchase any preferred shares.
