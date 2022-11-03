Kymera Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.79 misses by $0.05, revenue of $9.54M misses by $6.4M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:21 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Kymera Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:KYMR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.79 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $9.54M (-53.1% Y/Y) misses by $6.4M.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $43.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $38.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net Loss: Net loss was $43.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $28.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2022, Kymera had approximately $595.6 million in cash, cash equivalents

