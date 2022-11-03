CyberArk reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 7:21 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CyberArk press release (NASDAQ:CYBR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $152.7M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.81M.
- Annual Recurring Revenue was $512M, an increase of 49 percent from $344M at September 30, 2021.
- Business Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $169.9 million and $176.9 million vs. consensus of $175.9M; Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $2.0 million to $8.0 million; Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.20 per diluted share vs. consensus of $0.07.
- Full Year 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $592.5 million to $599.5 million vs. consensus of $597.03M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(24.5) million to $(18.5) million; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.54) to $(0.39) per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.69.
- ARR as of December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of $552 million to $558 million, representing growth of 40 percent to 42 percent from December 31, 2021.
Comments