Wayfair (NYSE:W) posted a lighter than anticipated loss for the third quarter, but noted a significant decline in active users in an earnings release on Thursday.

The Boston-based online furniture seller posted a loss of $2.11 per share, which was $0.06 less than Wall Street expected. Meanwhile, a 10.3% drop in revenue from the prior year to $2.8B missed expectations by only $10M.

Active customers declined 22.6% from the prior year to 22.6M, while the average order size increased to $325, up from $283 in the third quarter of 2021. The company delivered 8.7M orders in the quarter, dropping 20.9% from the prior year.

“We’re continuing the work we set out last quarter to control the controllables and orienting Wayfair in this environment around three key principles: driving cost efficiency, nailing the basics, and earning customer and supplier loyalty every day,” CEO Niraj Shah said. “We are all focused on taking the steps needed to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability and cash flow neutrality in short order.”

He explained that the company is focusing on significant cost-savings efforts and plans to deliver $500M in savings in 2023. Further opportunities to reduce costs are currently under review, according to Shah.

