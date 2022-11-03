iRadimed Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.05, revenue of $13.4M beats by $0.23M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:23 AM ETIRadimed Corporation (IRMD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- iRadimed press release (NASDAQ:IRMD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $13.4M (+22.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.23M.
- Financial Guidance:
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's prior revenue guidance remains unchanged as it expects to report revenue of $14.1 million to $14.8 million and full-year revenue of $52.5 million to $53.2 million.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects to report GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.23 to $0.28 per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.25 to $0.30 vs $0.28 consensus. These amounts would result in full-year GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.95 to $1.00 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.03 to $1.08.
- The Company's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, which the Company expects to be approximately $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year, respectively.
