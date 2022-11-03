Agios Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$1.49 beats by $0.27, revenue of $3.52M misses by $1.72M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:23 AM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Agios Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:AGIO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.49 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $3.52M misses by $1.72M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, were $1.0 billion compared to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- This cash position does not include the receipt of a one-time payment of $131.8 million associated with the sale of royalty rights on U.S. net sales of Servier’s TIBSOVO®.
- Agios expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable the company to execute its operating plan through major catalysts and to cash-flow positivity without the need to raise additional equity.
Comments