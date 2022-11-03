Shake Shack rallies after comparable sales impress

Nov. 03, 2022 7:24 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Shake Shack To Raise Prices As Inflation Continues To Rise

Joe Raedle

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) jumps in early trading after the restaurant operator posted comparable sales growth of 6.3% in Q3 to top the consensus mark of 5.2%.

Despite posting an adjusted pro forma loss for the quarter, SHAK held the line with some inflation headwinds. Food and paper costs fell to 30.9% of sales from 31.0% a year ago, while Labor costs dropped to 29.4% of sales vs. 31.1% a year ago.

A Shack-level operating profi of $35.8M was reported, which represented, or 16.3% of Shack sales.

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) jumped 5.88% in premarket trading to $54.99 vs. the 52-week trading range of $37.72 to $100.85.

