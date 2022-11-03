Plymouth Industrial REIT reports A3 earnings beat; tightened it FY22 outlook
Nov. 03, 2022 7:27 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Plymouth Industrial REIT press release (NYSE:PLYM): Q3 FFO of $0.46 beats by $0.02; Adjusted FFO of $0.40 per weighted average common share and units.
- Revenue of $47.79M (+32.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.29M.
- Tightened its previously issued full year 2022 guidance ranges for Core FFO per weighted average common share and units to $1.82 to $1.84 vs. consensus of $1.80 and adjusted its net loss per weighted average common share and units as well as a number of the accompanying guidance assumptions.
