Plymouth Industrial REIT reports A3 earnings beat; tightened it FY22 outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 7:27 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT press release (NYSE:PLYM): Q3 FFO of $0.46 beats by $0.02; Adjusted FFO of $0.40 per weighted average common share and units.
  • Revenue of $47.79M (+32.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.29M.
  • Tightened its previously issued full year 2022 guidance ranges for Core FFO per weighted average common share and units to $1.82 to $1.84 vs. consensus of $1.80 and adjusted its net loss per weighted average common share and units as well as a number of the accompanying guidance assumptions.

