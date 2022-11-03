Microsoft extends cloud support for Ukraine worth roughly $100M
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Thursday that it would extend its technology support to Ukraine through the end of 2023, free of charge, valuing the support at roughly $100M.
- In a blog post, Microsoft (MSFT) Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said the move would allow a number of sectors in Ukraine to continue to run their digital operations and help serve citizens via Microsoft Cloud.
- The increased support, which now brings Microsoft's (MSFT) total to more than $400M since the war started in February, includes not only the ability to run services in the cloud, but also supports the country with cybersecurity protection; helps support nonprofits and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine, Poland and other EU countries; assisting other international organizations aiding Ukraine; and assisting employees who are contributing to nonprofits working on humanitarian relief efforts.
