Microsoft extends cloud support for Ukraine worth roughly $100M

Nov. 03, 2022 9:18 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)ATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Microsoft France headquarters entrance in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Thursday that it would extend its technology support to Ukraine through the end of 2023, free of charge, valuing the support at roughly $100M.
  • In a blog post, Microsoft (MSFT) Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said the move would allow a number of sectors in Ukraine to continue to run their digital operations and help serve citizens via Microsoft Cloud.
  • The increased support, which now brings Microsoft's (MSFT) total to more than $400M since the war started in February, includes not only the ability to run services in the cloud, but also supports the country with cybersecurity protection; helps support nonprofits and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine, Poland and other EU countries; assisting other international organizations aiding Ukraine; and assisting employees who are contributing to nonprofits working on humanitarian relief efforts.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) shares were down fractionally in premarket trading.
  • Late last month, Microsoft (MSFT) was reported to not have made any remedies in Europe's antitrust review of the company's planned $69B purchase of Activision (ATVI).

Comments (3)

