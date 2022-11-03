MDU Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.98B misses by $20M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:28 AM ETMDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MDU Resources press release (NYSE:MDU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.98B (+24.5% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- MDU Resources affirmed it expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.75 to $1.90 in 2022 vs $1.82 consensus
- Construction materials revenues in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.65 billion with margins slightly lower than 2021 and construction services revenues in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion with margins lower than 2021.
- The company plans to invest $702 million for capital projects in 2022. The capital program is expected to be largely funded from operating cash flows in the range of $550 million to $600 million.
Comments