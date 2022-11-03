CSI Compressco GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $94.9M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:29 AM ETCSI Compressco LP (CCLP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CSI Compressco press release (NASDAQ:CCLP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $94.9M (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Contract services revenue increased to $67.5 million compared to $59.4 million in the third quarter 2021.
- Compression fleet utilization increased to 85.1% compared to 78.9% in the third quarter 2021.
- Operating horsepower increased to 1,022,106 compared to 928,303 in the third quarter 2021.
- Distributable cash flow was $13.1 million compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter 2021.
- Distribution coverage ratio was 9.3x compared to 21.8x in the third quarter 2021.
- Third quarter of 2022 distribution of $0.01 per common unit will be paid on November 14, 2022.
- Net Leverage Ratio was 5.7x compared to 6.8x in the third quarter 2021.
