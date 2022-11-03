Athenex reports Q3 earnings beat; reaffirms FY22 revenue guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 7:29 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Athenex press release (NASDAQ:ATNX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $31.3M (+19.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.38M.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of $41.4M.
  • The Company is implementing cost savings programs and monetizing non-core assets, and as the Company completes such activities, the Company plans to extend its cash runway into next year.
  • 2022 Financial Guidance: Athenex expects to maintain product sales growth in the range of 20-25% over the prior year period.

