Athenex reports Q3 earnings beat; reaffirms FY22 revenue guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 7:29 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Athenex press release (NASDAQ:ATNX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $31.3M (+19.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.38M.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of $41.4M.
- The Company is implementing cost savings programs and monetizing non-core assets, and as the Company completes such activities, the Company plans to extend its cash runway into next year.
- 2022 Financial Guidance: Athenex expects to maintain product sales growth in the range of 20-25% over the prior year period.
