Vital Farms GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.02, revenue of $92M beats by $2.49M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:33 AM ETVital Farms, Inc. (VITL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vital Farms press release (NASDAQ:VITL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $92M (+42.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.49M.
  • Update on Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
  • Bo Meissner, Vital Farms’ Chief Financial Officer, commented: “We remain pleased with our revenue performance and ongoing demand for our products. We continue to focus on operational execution despite the challenging environment to maintain progress toward our long-term goal of low double-digit Adjusted EBITDA Margin.”
  • For the full fiscal year 2022, management is reaffirming its guidance for net revenue of more than $340 million vs $344.75M consensus, a projected increase of 30% compared to fiscal year 2021.
  • Management is also reaffirming its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of more than $13 million for the full fiscal year 2022, an increase of 62% compared to fiscal year 2021.

