Job cuts rise almost 34% Y/Y in October: Challenger Job Cuts report

October Challenger Job Cuts Report: 33.843K vs 29.989K in September, up 13% from September and up 33.8% Y/Y.

The number of job cuts in October is the highest monthly number since February 2021, when 34.5K job cuts were recorded and it's the sixth time this year that cuts were higher than the same month a year earlier.

Technology companies cut the most jobs last month with 9,587, bringing the total to 28,207 so far this year, more than double the number of cuts announced during the same period last year.

The automotive sector led all industries in job cuts this year with 28,987, up 182% from the 10,005 cuts announced through October of 2021.

"We are beginning to see more job cut activity in the fourth quarter, historically when the bulk of cuts occur, as companies finalize budgets and plans," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "Many companies are anticipating a downturn, and with a still-tight labor market and the Fed’s rate hikes, more cuts will be on the way as we enter 2023."

On Wednesday, the ADP jobs report for October showed that goods-producing sectors lost 8K jobs.