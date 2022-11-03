CumminsEPS of $2.82, revenue of $7.3B beats by $170M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:33 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Cummins press release (NYSE:CMI): Q3 EPS of $2.82 may not be comparable to consensus of $4.83.
  • Revenue of $7.3B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
  • Updated outlook for full year 2022:
    • Full year 2022 revenue guidance, excluding the Meritor business, is being maintained, with revenue expected to increase 8 percent.
    • Full year 2022 EBITDA guidance, excluding the Meritor business, is lowered to approximately 15.0 percent, from prior guidance of approximately 15.5 percent.
    • The company continues to expect to return approximately 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in 2022 in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

