MarketAxess October trading average daily volume rises 4% Y/Y
Nov. 03, 2022 7:33 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) said it had October trading average daily volume of $32B, up 4% from $31B in the year-ago period.
- U.S. high-grade ADV rose 18% to $5.5B, with an estimated market share of 19.8%.
- Emerging markets ADV increased 16.6% to $2.8B, with an estimated market share of 21.9%.
- There was a 24% increase in Eurobonds ADV to $1.6B, representing an estimated market share of 17.8%.
- Municipal bond ADV stood at $480M, with an estimated market share of 4.4%.
- Portfolio Trading volume was $13B, with the estimated U.S. Portfolio Trading market share of 22%.
- Institutional clients executed 91% of credit volume on the platform, the company said.
