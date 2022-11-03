MarketAxess October trading average daily volume rises 4% Y/Y

Nov. 03, 2022 7:33 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Hectic stock market

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/Stockbyte via Getty Images

  • Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) said it had October trading average daily volume of $32B, up 4% from $31B in the year-ago period.
  • U.S. high-grade ADV rose 18% to $5.5B, with an estimated market share of 19.8%.
  • Emerging markets ADV increased 16.6% to $2.8B, with an estimated market share of 21.9%.
  • There was a 24% increase in Eurobonds ADV to $1.6B, representing an estimated market share of 17.8%.
  • Municipal bond ADV stood at $480M, with an estimated market share of 4.4%.
  • Portfolio Trading volume was $13B, with the estimated U.S. Portfolio Trading market share of 22%.
  • Institutional clients executed 91% of credit volume on the platform, the company said.
  • Source: Press Release

