MACOM Technology reports Q4 earnings beat; initiates FQ1 guidance

  • MACOM Technology press release (NASDAQ:MTSI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $178.1M (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.73M.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 62.6%, compared to 61.1% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 62.2% in the prior fiscal quarter.
  • Adjusted operating income was $56.9M, or 32.0% of revenue, compared to adjusted operating income of $46.8M, or 30.2% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and adjusted operating income of $54.1M, or 31.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter.
  • For the fiscal first quarter ending December 30, 2022, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $177 million to $182 million vs. consensus of $177.54M. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 61.5% and 63.5%, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.78 and $0.82 vs. consensus of $0.75 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 71.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

