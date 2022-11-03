Fisker slides after Q3 profit miss, RBC Capital downgrade

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) fell in Thursday morning trading after reporting a wider Q3 loss than anticipated.

The electric vehicle stock also attracted a downgrade from Wall Street, with RBC Capital moving to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Analyst Joseph Spak and team warned on near-term execution risk and lower units in the outer-years with Fisker product line seen being less competitive in the face of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Spak also said Fisker (FSR) has limited catalysts and thinks investors should take a prudent view on production expectations.

"We feel OK about Magna's ability to produce for them, but management of the supply chain and software execution all seem high risk (as does lack of clarity on the BoM and margin profile). For instance, the company indicated that while they will deliver 15 vehicles to Magna in December, retail sales won't begin until February 2023... Additionally, given delivery lead times, we expect only 18.3k units to get delivered in 2023."

Shares of Fisker (FSR) fell 8.82% in premarket trading.

Dig into the Fisker earnings call transcript.