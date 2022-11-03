MarketWise Q3 billings plunge, subscribers and ARPU continue to fall
Nov. 03, 2022 7:34 AM ETMarketWise, Inc. (MKTW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MarketWise press release (NASDAQ:MKTW): Q3 net income of $16.5M. Revenue of $119.9M (-14.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- Total Billings in Q3 2022 were $105.1M, compared to $117.5M in Q2, and $138.1M in Q3 2021. The company said "We believe the decrease is due in large part to reduced engagement of prospective and existing subscribers, as external economic and geopolitical factors continued to impact investor uncertainty and delayed purchases in the quarter."
- Paid Subscribers were 894K as of September 30, 2022 compared to 898K in Q2 and 965K in Q3 2021.
- Free Subscribers were 15.4M as of September 30, 2022 compared to 15.0M in Q2 and 12.8M in Q3 2021.
- ARPU of $556 in Q3 vs $580 in Q2 and $772 in 3Q 2021.
