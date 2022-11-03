IntercontinentalExchange Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.8B in-line
Nov. 03, 2022 7:35 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IntercontinentalExchange press release (NYSE:ICE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.8B in-line (flat Y/Y).
- Shares -1.8% PM.
- Outlook: fourth quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $890 million to $900 million. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $730 million to $740 million. GAAP non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $142 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million. Diluted share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 558 million to 563 million weighted average shares outstanding.
