Athenex receives positive Nasdaq listing determination
Nov. 03, 2022 7:36 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares gained over 4% Thursday morning after the biopharmaceutical company's request was granted for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
- A Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted the company's request for continued listing, subject to its satisfaction of the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement by March 14, 2023.
- To evidence compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the company’s common stock must close at or above $1.00/share for a minimum of 10 (but generally not more than 20) consecutive business days by March 14, 2023.
Comments