Thryv Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.05, revenue of $280.65M beats by $19.13M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:39 AM ETThryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Thryv Holdings press release (NASDAQ:THRY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $280.65M (-5.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.13M.
Q4 Outlook:
- Total SaaS revenue in a range of $57.0 to $58.0 million
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss11 in a range of $3.4 to $4.4 million
- Total Marketing Services revenue in a range of $199.0 to $209.0 million
- FY Outlook:
- Total SaaS revenue in a range of $214.0 to $215.0 million
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss12 in a range of $14.5 to $15.5 million
- Total Marketing Services revenue in a range of $965.0 to $975.0 million
- Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA13 in a range of $338.0 to $341.0 million
