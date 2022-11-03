Thryv Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.05, revenue of $280.65M beats by $19.13M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:39 AM ETThryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Thryv Holdings press release (NASDAQ:THRY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $280.65M (-5.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.13M.

  • Q4 Outlook:

    • Total SaaS revenue in a range of $57.0 to $58.0 million
    • Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss11 in a range of $3.4 to $4.4 million
    • Total Marketing Services revenue in a range of $199.0 to $209.0 million
    • FY Outlook:
    • Total SaaS revenue in a range of $214.0 to $215.0 million
    • Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss12 in a range of $14.5 to $15.5 million
    • Total Marketing Services revenue in a range of $965.0 to $975.0 million
    • Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA13 in a range of $338.0 to $341.0 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.