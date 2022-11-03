Laureate Education GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $301M beats by $8.05M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:40 AM ETLaureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Laureate Education press release (NASDAQ:LAUR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $301M beats by $8.05M.
- Outlook for Fiscal 2022:
- Laureate is updating its full-year 2022 guidance to reflect an improved outlook.
- Based on the current foreign exchange spot rates2, Laureate currently expects its full-year 2022 results to be as follows:
- Total enrollments are now expected to be in the range of 420,000 to 423,000 students, reflecting growth of 9% on an organic basis versus 2021;
- Revenues are now expected to be in the range of $1,223 million to $1,231 million vs $1.22B consensus, reflecting growth of 13% on an as-reported basis and 12% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2021; and
- Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $331 million to $337 million, reflecting growth of 31%-33% on an as-reported basis and 23%-25% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2021.
