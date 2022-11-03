Laureate Education GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01, revenue of $301M beats by $8.05M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:40 AM ETLaureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Laureate Education press release (NASDAQ:LAUR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $301M beats by $8.05M.
  • Outlook for Fiscal 2022:
  • Laureate is updating its full-year 2022 guidance to reflect an improved outlook.
  • Based on the current foreign exchange spot rates2, Laureate currently expects its full-year 2022 results to be as follows:
  • Total enrollments are now expected to be in the range of 420,000 to 423,000 students, reflecting growth of 9% on an organic basis versus 2021;
  • Revenues are now expected to be in the range of $1,223 million to $1,231 million vs $1.22B consensus, reflecting growth of 13% on an as-reported basis and 12% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2021; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $331 million to $337 million, reflecting growth of 31%-33% on an as-reported basis and 23%-25% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.