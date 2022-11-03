Parker-Hannifin Non-GAAP EPS of $4.74 beats by $0.57, revenue of $4.23B beats by $280M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 7:41 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Parker-Hannifin press release (NYSE:PH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.74 beats by $0.57.
  • Revenue of $4.23B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • Parker's outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 has been updated and now includes the acquisition of Meggitt plc and the divestiture of the Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division. The company expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth to be in the range of 4.5% to 7.5% and earnings per share in the range of $12.85 to $13.55, or $18.60 to $19.30 on an adjusted basis from prior view of $18.10 to $18.90 vs. $18.67 consensus

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.