Parker-Hannifin Non-GAAP EPS of $4.74 beats by $0.57, revenue of $4.23B beats by $280M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 7:41 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Parker-Hannifin press release (NYSE:PH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.74 beats by $0.57.
- Revenue of $4.23B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- Parker's outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 has been updated and now includes the acquisition of Meggitt plc and the divestiture of the Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division. The company expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth to be in the range of 4.5% to 7.5% and earnings per share in the range of $12.85 to $13.55, or $18.60 to $19.30 on an adjusted basis from prior view of $18.10 to $18.90 vs. $18.67 consensus
Comments (2)