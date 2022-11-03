Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) could not stem its stock’s steep slide on Thursday in the third quarter, with an earnings disappointment accelerating declines.

For its fiscal first quarter, the home fitness company posted a $1.20 loss per share, $0.55 greater than analysts expected, while a 23.4% drop in revenue from 2021 led to miss on top-line expectations as well. App subscriptions fell 11% sequentially while Connected Fitness subscriptions were essentially flat, coming in below estimates.

“Peloton’s turnaround remains a work-in-progress, with $199M in 1Q23 recall reserves, restructuring, and impairment expenses. And not all the changes we’ve implemented are working as well as we’d like– especially as it relates to some last mile delivery and customer service issues. We remain committed to fixing these,” a letter to shareholders released alongside the earnings results read. “Breakeven FCF is an objective but it is not a guaranteed outcome. There are risks we will underachieve our forecast, particularly in this economic climate and given the outsized importance and uncertainty of the holiday selling season on overall performance. But the green shoots are numerous and undeniable.”

Moving forward, the company anticipates $700M to $725M in revenue, down from $1.13B in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and well below the analyst expectation of $868.6M. Connected Fitness subscriptions are expected to grow only modestly during the quarter to 3M from 2.97M at the close of September.

“Given macro economic uncertainties we believe near-term demand for Connected Fitness hardware is likely to remain challenged,” the company cautioned. “Our forecast incorporates a seasonal mix-shift toward our Connected Fitness segment, expected holiday promotional activity, a mix-shift of sales toward our rental program, as well as the impact from expanding our third-party retail partnerships.”

Shares of Peloton (PTON) plunged 16.8% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Read more on the details of the quarter.