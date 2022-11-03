Masonite International to acquire Endura Products for $375M
Nov. 03, 2022 7:42 AM ET Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)
- Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) said Thursday it will acquire Endura Products for ~$375M in cash.
- Masonite (DOOR) plans to integrate the Endura business into its North American residential unit.
- A cross-functional team has been formed to plan the integration and deliver anticipated synergies, including sourcing and other cost synergies.
- The deal will be funded with cash on hand, borrowings under an ABL credit facility and an expected new term loan.
- Endura manufactures high-performance door frames and door system components. Its net sales for the 12 months ended Sept. were ~$270M.
- The deal is expected to close near the end of 2022.
