Masonite International to acquire Endura Products for $375M

  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) said Thursday it will acquire Endura Products for ~$375M in cash.
  • Masonite (DOOR) plans to integrate the Endura business into its North American residential unit.
  • A cross-functional team has been formed to plan the integration and deliver anticipated synergies, including sourcing and other cost synergies.
  • The deal will be funded with cash on hand, borrowings under an ABL credit facility and an expected new term loan.
  • Endura manufactures high-performance door frames and door system components. Its net sales for the 12 months ended Sept. were ~$270M.
  • The deal is expected to close near the end of 2022.

