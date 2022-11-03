EngageSmart reports Q3 earnings beat; FY22 outlook confirmed

Nov. 03, 2022 7:42 AM ETEngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • EngageSmart press release (NYSE:ESMT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $78.8M (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.93M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13.2M, representing 16.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, compared to $8.7M, or 15.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents were $293.5M as of September 30, 2022, compared to $254.3M as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total Number of Customers increased 26% to 97,800 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 77,400 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Total Transactions Processed increased 31% to 37.5 million compared to 28.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Financial Outlook FY22 : Revenue of $300.5M - $302.0M vs. consensus of $297.35M; Adjusted EBITDA of $46.5M - $47.5M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.