EngageSmart reports Q3 earnings beat; FY22 outlook confirmed
Nov. 03, 2022 7:42 AM ETEngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- EngageSmart press release (NYSE:ESMT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $78.8M (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.93M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13.2M, representing 16.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, compared to $8.7M, or 15.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, for the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash and Cash Equivalents were $293.5M as of September 30, 2022, compared to $254.3M as of December 31, 2021.
- Total Number of Customers increased 26% to 97,800 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 77,400 as of September 30, 2021.
- Total Transactions Processed increased 31% to 37.5 million compared to 28.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Financial Outlook FY22 : Revenue of $300.5M - $302.0M vs. consensus of $297.35M; Adjusted EBITDA of $46.5M - $47.5M.
Comments