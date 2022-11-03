Acushnet GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.14, revenue of $558.2M beats by $40.78M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:46 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Acushnet press release (NYSE:GOLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $558.2M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $40.78M.
  • Year-to-date net sales of $1,822.9 million, up 5.5% year over year, up 10.5% in constant currency.
  • Third quarter net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $51.8 million, up 31.8% year over year.
  • Year-to-date net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $199.3 million, down 2.9% year over.
  • Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $86.5 million, up 23.0% year over year .
  • Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA of $313.0 million, down 6.1% year over year

