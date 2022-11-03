SolarWinds Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 in-line, revenue of $179.4M misses by $2.7M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 7:47 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SolarWinds press release (NYSE:SWI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 in-line.
- Revenue of $179.4M (-1.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.7M.
- Financial Outlook for Fourth Quarter of 2022:
Total revenue in the range of $178 to $183 million vs consensus of $185.89M, representing a decline of 2% to 5% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 total revenue, or a decline of 2% to growth of 1% on a constant currency basis assuming the same average foreign currency exchange rates as those in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 38% to 39% of total revenue.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.23 to $0.25 vs consensus of $0.19
- FY Outlook: Total revenue from prior $715M - $725M to $710 - $715 million vs consensus of $719.87Mrepresenting a slight decline of 1% over the full year of 2021 total revenue from continuing operations, or growth of 1% to 2% on a constant currency basis assuming the same average foreign currency exchange rates as those in 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 39% of total revenue.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.87 to $0.89 from prior view of $0.81- $0.86 vs consensus of $0.84.
- Note: The revised post corrects revenue
This was corrected on 11/03/2022 at 8:54 AM. The revised post corrects revenue
Comments