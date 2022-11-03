Bluegreen Vacations Cl A GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.12, revenue of $250.8M beats by $13.73M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:48 AM ETBluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Bluegreen Vacations Cl A press release (NYSE:BVH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $250.8M (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $13.73M.
  • System-wide sales of vacation ownership interests (“VOIs”) increased 15% to $206.9 million from $180.6 million in the prior year quarter.(1)
  • Number of guest tours increased 11% to 69,490 from 62,449 in the prior year quarter.
  • Vacation packages sold were 40,595 compared to 52,013 in the prior year quarter.
  • Vacation packages outstanding of 169,950 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 174,496 outstanding as of September 30, 2021.
  • Resort operations and club management segment adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $21.9 million from $21.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders decreased 2% to $41.9 million from $42.6 million in the prior year quarter.

