Where will the Fed's terminal rate land?

The Federal Reserve once again raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and while Fed Chair Jerome Powell softened his hawkish rhetoric somewhat, stocks dropped late in the session on the prospects that interest rates would continue to march higher.

Wall Street generally interpreted Powell's latest commentary as signaling a slowing pace of rate hikes but with the possibility that the endpoint could reach higher levels than previously thought. Meanwhile, market participants feared that rates could remain high for longer than previously expected.

All this sent the major U.S. equity averages (SP500) (DJI)(COMP.IND) (SPY) into a tailspin. The Nasdaq led the late-Wednesday retreat, ending lower by more than 3%. The S&P 500 fell by 2.5%. At the same time, Treasury yields (US2Y) (US10Y) have spiked in the aftermath of the Fed's latest announcement.

Given the latest signs from the Fed, the market is now anticipating the central bank's end game. With the effective rate now sitting at 4.00%, where will the terminal rate land?

The Federal Reserve’s Position

The Fed did not release a so-called dot-plot along with its rate decision this time around. This document provides a summary of estimates provided by the central bank's top policymakers and accompanies the policy announcement with every other meeting.

In September, the highest rates projected for 2023 reached the 4.75%-5.00% range. While the Fed presents its rate as a range, the lower bound is typically seen as the shorthand rate. On this basis, no policymaker expected the central bank's key rate to go above 4.75% as recently as September.

Given the lack of an updated dot-plot on Wednesday, the Fed didn't provide a direct figure about its rate expectations when it announced its rate hike on Wednesday. However, the financial community did its best to determine the Fed's thinking based on its commentary and the remarks provided by Powell at his post-decision press conference.

From his presentation, Wall Street inferred that rates could push higher than previously thought. While the Fed hinted that the pace of rate hikes could start to slow as soon as its next meeting in December, the overall rhetoric remained overwhelmingly hawkish.

For instance, Powell's quotes included nuggets like:

"I don't get any sense that we've overtightened or moved too fast."

"We have more ground to cover."

"It's very premature to think about pausing the rate hikes.”

But perhaps one of the most significant statements as it pertains to the terminal rate came when Powell remarked, "we may ultimately move to higher levels" than were considered in September.

Market Expectations

The Fed's September projection of a rate topping out in the 4.75% range has largely been abandoned by Wall Street at this point. Even going into the latest announcement, market dynamics pointed to the likelihood that rates would at least reach 5% next year.

With the latest commentary, there are signs that an even higher terminal rate is now in play, with 5.75% on the table for the middle of next year -- a full percentage point higher than the Fed's most hawkish members were predicting as recently as September.

In the hours leading into the Fed announcement, futures had placed the target rate probabilities for the May 2023 Fed meeting into six possible buckets of outcomes. The highest probability centered at 500-525 basis points (5%-5.25%). The market had priced in odds of this mark at 38.5%.

Meanwhile, the market had priced in a 20.2% chance that rates would reach 525-550 basis points by May. At the same time, there was only a 2.9% chance of a 550-575 basis point level.

Following Wednesday's meeting, the chances of the higher-end endpoints have jumped. Now the probability factor towards a 525-550 basis point stance in May is at 36.3%, more than 16 percentage points higher than prior to Powell’s speech.

Meanwhile, the likelihood of a range of 550-575 basis points has gone from a fringe case to a real possibility, according to dynamics of futures trading. The odds of a 5.5% rate at the May meeting now sit at 11.5%, compared to less than 3% prior to the Fed announcement.

See charts below comparing the target rate probabilities for the May 3, 2023, Fed meeting before and after yesterday's rate announcement:

Pre-Fed Speech:

Post-Fed Speech:

Meanwhile, looking further out, an even higher possibility has emerged. While still only a vanishing inkling at this point, markets have begun pricing in a slight chance that rates could reach 5.75% during 2023.

For the June meeting, there is now a 0.5% chance that the Fed rate could reach 575-600 basis points range. These odds are relatively stable looking at the July and September meetings as well.

Wall Street’s Thoughts

Going into the Federal Reserve’s decision, there were some of the terminal rate projections by some of Wall Street’s most prominent financial institutions.

Barclays (BCS) had a terminal Fed rate outlook of 5.25%. Firms such as Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) saw a terminal Fed rate of 5.00%. Additionally, JPMorgan (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) believed in a 4.75% terminal Fed rate outlook.

While it may take a little time for firms to process the latest data from the Fed, there are signs that Wall Street has started to edge its expectations higher as well. For instance, following the Fed decision, Nomura increased its terminal rate forecast to 5.5%-5.75%, up 25 basis points from its previous target.

"We believe markets continue to underestimate both how entrenched inflation is, and the Fed’s resolute intention to bring it lower, even at the expense of a recession," Nomura stated in a note.

See a complete breakdown of Jerome Powell’s press conference here.