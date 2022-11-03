Cars.com GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.15, revenue of $164.6M in-line, guides Q4 revenue below the consensus
- Cars.com press release (NYSE:CARS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $164.6M (+5.1% Y/Y) in-line.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects to deliver Revenue of approximately $165 million to $167 million vs consensus of $169.46M, representing year-over-year and sequential growth in what remains a challenging macro environment. Guidance is balanced with expected continued growth in the Company's digital solutions tempered by the continued impact of the economic headwinds, including the industry-wide inventory shortage, rising inflation and interest rates.
Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 28.5% and 30.0%, reflecting the Company's expected revenue mix and modest increases in Marketing and sales and Product and technology investments to drive growth, generate attractive margins and deliver strong cash flow.vs consensus of $169.46M
