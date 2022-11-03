Teva falls as FY22 outlook cut on forex woes, Q3 underwhelm estimates

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) stock fell ~5% premarket on Thursday after Q3 results missed estimates and the company cut its FY22 outlook.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 was flat Y/Y, while revenues declined -7.5% Y/Y to $3.6B.

Teva said that in local currency, revenues fell 2%, mainly due to a decrease in sales from generic products in its North America segment, multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in North America and Europe segments, and cancer drugs Bendeka and Treanda in its North America segment, which was partially offset by higher revenues from Austedo in North America segment and generic products in in Europe segment.

"Teva delivered a solid third quarter on the backdrop of significant foreign exchange headwinds due to appreciation of the U.S. dollar. Generics revenues grew in Europe and International Markets in local currency terms, reflecting market growth and successful new product launches," said Teva's President and CEO Kåre Schultz.

North America Segment: Copaxone revenue fell -21% Y/Y to $105M. Bendeka and Treanda sales declined -20% Y/Y to $77M. Revenue from Austedo, for treating chorea associated with Huntington's disease, grew +30% Y/Y to $260M. Generic products sales decreased -6% Y/Y to $806M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell -7% Y/Y to $1.09B.

As of Sept. 30, Teva's debt was $21.27B, compared to $23.04B as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Outlook:

The company lowered its revenue outlook and now expects it to be between $14.8B and $15.4B, compared to prior forecast of $15B to $15.6B (consensus of $15.33B).

Teva said 2022 revenues outlook were revised mainly due to continued foreign exchange headwinds.

The company affirmed its non-GAAP EPS outlook and expects it in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 (consensus of $2.54).

TEVA -4.79% to $8.34 premarket Nov. 3