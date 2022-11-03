Bakkt to acquire Apex Crypto from Apex Fintech Solutions for up to $200M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:50 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) is set to acquire Apex Crypto from Apex Fintech Solutions for up to $200M.
  • The acquisition is expected to bolster Bakkt's cryptocurrency product offering.
  • Bakkt will initially pay $55M in cash at the deal close and up to $45M in stock, subject to performance, in Q4.
  • Based on the performance, an additional amount of up to $100M in stock and seller notes may be paid through 2025.
  • The transaction, subject to required regulatory approvals, is expected to close in H1 2023.
  • BKKT shares were trading +4.00% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

