Rocket Lab delivers final solar modules for NASA Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element
Nov. 03, 2022 7:53 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) has delivered the final solar panels to Maxar that will fly on the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) for NASA's Gateway lunar space station.
- In 2019, Maxar awarded SolAero Technologies a contract to design and manufacture the solar panels that will supply nearly 70 kilowatts of electrical power to Gateway. SolAero is a space solar power provider owned by Rocket Lab (RKLB).
- The PPE is a solar electric propulsion spacecraft that will provide power, high-rate communications, altitude control, and orbital transfer capabilities.
- The solar panels incorporate Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) quadruple-junction "Z4J" solar cells and utilize automated assembly methods pioneered by the company’s Albuquerque-based team for high-volume production of satellite solar panels.
- The Z4J solar cells exhibit 30.0% minimum average conversion efficiency at beginning-of-life and superior radiation hardness and temperature performance when compared to other Germanium-based solar cells.
