MGP Ingredients Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.11, revenue of $201.2M beats by $10.39M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:53 AM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • MGP Ingredients press release (NASDAQ:MGPI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $201.2M (+13.9% Y/Y) beats by $10.39M.

  • MGP is revising upward its previous consolidated guidance for fiscal 2022:

  • Sales are projected to be in the range of $765 million to $780 million vs $760.75M Consensus

  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $162 million to $167 million.

  • Adjusted basic earnings per common share are forecasted to be in the $4.62 to $4.80 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.0 million at year end.

