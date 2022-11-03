Physicians Realty Trust FFO of $0.26 misses by $0.01, revenue of $131.51M beats by $0.32M

Nov. 03, 2022 7:53 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Physicians Realty Trust press release (NYSE:DOC): Q3 FFO of $0.26 misses by $0.01.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.28
  • Revenue of $131.51M (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.32M.
  • Completed $101.7 million of investments, including the funding of previous construction loan commitments.
  • Third quarter MOB Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income growth was 1.1% year-over-year.
  • Disposed of three related properties in Great Falls, Montana for $116.3 million and recognized a net gain on the sale of approximately $53.9 million.
  • Sold 440,400 common shares pursuant to the ATM program at a weighted average price of $18.15 during the third quarter, resulting in net proceeds of $7.9 million.

