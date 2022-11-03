Retail outlier: Crocs beats on both earnings lines and hikes guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) rallied in early trading on Thursday after sailing past consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report and raising both revenue and profit guidance ahead of expectations.

Crocs brand quarterly revenue rose 14.3% to $716M and was up 19.9% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer comparable sales increased 18.2% during the quarter. Total sales were up 57% to $985M.

Crocs brand international revenues soared 43.7%, or 61.9% on a constant currency basis and North America DTC comparable sales rose 13.0%

HEYDUDE brand revenue was up 87% to $269.4M during the quarter

Crocs (CROX) reported an adjusted operating margin of 27.9% of sales vs 32.8% a year ago.

Crocs (CROX) CEO Andrew Rees pointed to the retailer's strong back-to-school performance and 20% constant currency revenue growth in the Crocs Brand. "We are confident in our ability to continue to gain significant market share, deliver best-in-class profitability, and generate strong cash flow," he added.

Of note, Crocs (CROX) was one of the few retailers to lift both revenue and profit guidance this earnings season. Shares of CROX rose 5.89% in premarket action on Thursday following the double earnings beat.