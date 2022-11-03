The Bank of England boosted interest rates Thursday with the largest hike since 1989 as it combats decades-high inflation.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 3%. It also predicted a two-year recession if rates remain high.

The MPC vote was 7-2, with two more dovish dissents. One vote was for 50 basis points and one was for 25.

"A much more dovish decision than I had been expecting from the BoE, clearly a 'one & done' dovish 75bps hike, with some of the most aggressive pushback that I can remember on over-exuberant market pricing," Caxton Michael Brown said. "Clearly, the MPC place a higher priority on limiting downside growth risks than aggressively controlling inflation at present, presumably due to the fragility of the UK's housing sector."

The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) weakened and is down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar (DXY), below $1.125. The 10-year gilt is up 10 basis points to 3.50%.

"Sterling looks set for a very rough ride to the downside from here on in, as the BoE sound increasingly cautious, mere hours after Fed Chair Powell doubled-down on hawkish rhetoric last night," Brown said.

The hike comes with the BoE grappling with growth concerns as well and it predicted a recession starring in the H2 2022 and lasting well into 2024. That would be the longest recession since records began in the 1920s, according to Reuters.

"In the MPC’s November central projection that is conditioned on the elevated path of market interest rates, GDP is projected to continue to fall throughout 2023 and 2024 H1, as high energy prices and materially tighter financial conditions weigh on spending," the BoE said.

A much higher boost to rates at this meeting was priced in before the liquidity crisis in U.K. debt caused by former Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget. That put the BoE at odds with the previous government as it moved to buy long-dated debt to support markets but also stuck to its clear deadline to end buying and start QT.

"The clearer signs of the cost of living crisis taking hold on economic activity suggested a more gradated approach was warranted to avoid an overtightening in policy," the MPC said in its statement.

But the MPC also said that the peak rate "lower than priced into financial markets."