ConocoPhillips moves higher after Q3 beat, raised dividend, $20B buyback boost

Nov. 03, 2022

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +1.7% pre-market Thursday, approaching an all-time high, after reporting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings, extending a string of outstanding quarterly results from major oil producers benefiting from high energy prices and strong demand.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.51/share and raised its existing stock buyback authorization by $20B.

Q3 net income nearly doubled to $4.5B, or $3.55/share, from $2.4B, or $1.78/share, in the year-earlier quarter; the company did not report revenue for the quarter.

Q3 production jumped 13.5% to 1.75M boe/day from 1.54M boe/day in the same period last year, as the Lower 48 region delivered record production of 1.01M boe/day.

The company's Q3 total average realized price rose 46% to $83.07/boe from $56.92/boe realized in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities totaled $8.7B and cash from operations was $7.2B.

ConocoPhillips (COP) forecasts Q4 production of 1.74M-1.8M boe/day and maintains its full-year expected production at 1.74M boe/day.

Reflecting inflationary impacts, the company increased its FY 2022 operating capital guidance to $8.1B compared with prior guidance of $7.8B, and adjusted operating cost to $7.7B from $7.5B previously.

ConocoPhillips' (COP) stock price return shows a 75% YTD gain and a 78% increase during the past year.

