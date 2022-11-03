Virgin Galactic forges microgravity research alliance with Axiom Space
Nov. 03, 2022 7:59 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has entered into an agreement with commercial space company Axiom Space to support a microgravity research and training mission.
- The Virgin Galactic spaceflight, tentatively scheduled for 2023, will prepare an Axiom Space astronaut for an upcoming trip to orbit, while conducting microgravity research to supplement the work they will do on the International Space Station.
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.41 and the consensus revenue estimate is $0.08M (-96.9% Y/Y).
