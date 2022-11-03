Peabody Energy GAAP EPS of $2.33, revenue of $1.34B
Nov. 03, 2022 8:02 AM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Peabody Energy press release (NYSE:BTU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.33.
- Revenue of $1.34B (+97.3% Y/Y).
- Shares +8% PM.
- "All of our business segments continued to build on first half momentum and reported strong performance results, delivering Free Cash Flow1 of over $460 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $439 million while recovering from significant weather events in the early part of the third quarter, setting the stage to finish the year even stronger," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech. "Coal prices remain at levels that result in a favorable outlook for each of our operating segments. We are pleased to be moving forward with redevelopment of the North Goonyella southern reserves to unlock the value of this strategic asset as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet."
Comments (4)