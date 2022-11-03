Peabody Energy GAAP EPS of $2.33, revenue of $1.34B

  • Peabody Energy press release (NYSE:BTU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.33.
  • Revenue of $1.34B (+97.3% Y/Y).
  • Shares +8% PM.
  • "All of our business segments continued to build on first half momentum and reported strong performance results, delivering Free Cash Flow1 of over $460 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $439 million while recovering from significant weather events in the early part of the third quarter, setting the stage to finish the year even stronger," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech. "Coal prices remain at levels that result in a favorable outlook for each of our operating segments. We are pleased to be moving forward with redevelopment of the North Goonyella southern reserves to unlock the value of this strategic asset as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet."

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.