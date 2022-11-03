Kellogg Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.95B beats by $170M

Nov. 03, 2022 8:03 AM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kellogg press release (NYSE:K): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $3.95B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
  • Organic sales growth of 13%.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Raises its guidance for organic-basis net sales growth to approximately +10%, from its prior guidance of +7-8%. This reflects better-than-expected growth through the most recent quarter, as well as revenue growth management actions and good in-market momentum, particularly in snacks and emerging markets.
  • Raises its guidance for adjusted-basis operating profit growth to approximately +6% on a currency neutral basis, from its prior guidance of +4-5%.
  • Raises its guidance for adjusted-basis earnings per share growth to approximately +3% on a currency neutral basis, from prior guidance of approximately +2%.
  • Updates its expectation for net cash provided by operating activities to be approximately $1.7 billion, with capital expenditure of approximately $0.5 billion, resulting in affirming its guidance for cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.