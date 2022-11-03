Kellogg Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.95B beats by $170M
Nov. 03, 2022 8:03 AM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kellogg press release (NYSE:K): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $3.95B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
- Organic sales growth of 13%.
- FY2022 Outlook: Raises its guidance for organic-basis net sales growth to approximately +10%, from its prior guidance of +7-8%. This reflects better-than-expected growth through the most recent quarter, as well as revenue growth management actions and good in-market momentum, particularly in snacks and emerging markets.
- Raises its guidance for adjusted-basis operating profit growth to approximately +6% on a currency neutral basis, from its prior guidance of +4-5%.
- Raises its guidance for adjusted-basis earnings per share growth to approximately +3% on a currency neutral basis, from prior guidance of approximately +2%.
- Updates its expectation for net cash provided by operating activities to be approximately $1.7 billion, with capital expenditure of approximately $0.5 billion, resulting in affirming its guidance for cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion.
