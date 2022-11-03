Selecta Biosciences GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.04, revenue of $20.71M misses by $4.5M
- Selecta Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:SELB): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $20.71M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses by $4.5M.
- Selecta had $148.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash as of September 30, 2022, as compared to cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash of $129.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Selecta believes its available cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into mid-2024.
