Selecta Biosciences GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.04, revenue of $20.71M misses by $4.5M

Nov. 03, 2022 8:04 AM ETSelecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Selecta Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:SELB): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $20.71M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses by $4.5M.
  • Selecta had $148.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash as of September 30, 2022, as compared to cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash of $129.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Selecta believes its available cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into mid-2024.
  • Shares -1.84% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.