Scottie Resources acquires outstanding royalties of Scottie Gold Mine Project
Nov. 03, 2022 8:04 AM ETSCTSFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
Scottie Resources (OTCQB:SCTSF) to repurchase all outstanding royalties on its 100% owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes both the Blueberry Zone and the Scottie Gold Mine, the company said Thursday.
Scottie also completed additional staking of open ground adjacent to its Georgia Project.
Scottie will purchase 100% of a 1.8% gross smelter return royalty on the Summit Lake property and will issue 2.5M common shares to the vendor for $0.19 per share.
The company recently purchased 100% of the 3% net smelter return royalty attached to the Scottie Gold Mine in the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia, for which it paid $1.6 million to the vendor.
