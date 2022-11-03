Thermon Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38, revenue of $100.6M
Nov. 03, 2022 8:06 AM ETThermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Thermon press release (NYSE:THR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38.
- Revenue of $100.6M (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Generated Net Income of $11.0 million, an increase of 2,203% and adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million, an increase of 92%, driven by volume growth and prudent cost management
- Raising Fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings guidance due to continued strong market demand
- For our fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, Company expect revenue will be approximately $405-$420 million vs $391.16M Consensus
- Company also expect GAAP EPS in Fiscal 2023 to be approximately $1.08-$1.17 per share vs $1.14 Consensus.
- Adjusted EPS to be approximately $1.30-$1.39 per share.
