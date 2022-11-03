China Liberal Education to acquire energy vehicle brand AIWAYS
- China-based China Liberal Education Holdings (NASDAQ:CLEU) is set to acquire AIWAYS Holdings, energy vehicle brand.
- The issued and outstanding share capital of AIWAYS will be cancelled in exchange for newly issued shares of the CLEU.
- AIWAYS is valued at $5.5B, while CLEU is valued at ~$37.9M.
- The AIWAYS shareholders will own ~99.2% of the combined company. CLEU shareholders will own 0.8%.
- CLEU shares will be divided into class A ordinary shares and class B ordinary shares, with different voting powers but equal economic rights, immediately before the completion of the transaction.
- The transaction is expected to complete on or prior to Dec. 31.
- CLEU shares were trading -13.04% pre-market.
