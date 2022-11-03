China Liberal Education to acquire energy vehicle brand AIWAYS

Nov. 03, 2022 8:06 AM ETChina Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • China-based China Liberal Education Holdings (NASDAQ:CLEU) is set to acquire AIWAYS Holdings, energy vehicle brand.
  • The issued and outstanding share capital of AIWAYS will be cancelled in exchange for newly issued shares of the CLEU.
  • AIWAYS is valued at $5.5B, while CLEU is valued at ~$37.9M.
  • The AIWAYS shareholders will own ~99.2% of the combined company. CLEU shareholders will own 0.8%.
  • CLEU shares will be divided into class A ordinary shares and class B ordinary shares, with different voting powers but equal economic rights, immediately before the completion of the transaction.
  • The transaction is expected to complete on or prior to Dec. 31.
  • CLEU shares were trading -13.04% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

