Uniti Group reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 8:06 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Uniti Group press release (NASDAQ:UNIT): Q3 FFO of $0.43 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $283.1M (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.26M.
  • At quarter-end, the company had approximately $268.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and undrawn borrowing availability under its revolving credit agreement.
  • The company’s leverage ratio at quarter-end was 5.80x based on net debt to third quarter 2022 annualized Adjusted EBITDA.
  • The company is updating its 2022 outlook primarily for business unit level revisions and the impact of transaction related and other costs incurred to date: Revenue of $1,123M-$1,141M vs. consensus of $1.13B; AFFO of $441M- $459M

