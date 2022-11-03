Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) shares ticked lower in premarket trading after the mattress manufacturer narrowly missed sales expectations and cut full year profits guidance.

While the Kentucky-based company notched a bottom line beat, a 5.9% decline in revenue from the prior year to $1.28B narrowly missed consensus expectations. Adjusted net income declined 23.3% from the prior year as costs remained elevated.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our business model and industry-leading products, as they mitigated the unfavorable foreign exchange dynamic and overall challenging operating environment in the quarter. We performed largely in-line with our expectations while working through these headwinds,” CEO Scott Thompson commented. “Over the last couple quarters, we have extended some capital project timelines, and trimmed around the edges, cutting back on expected hiring and expenses."

The company now anticipates $2.50 to $2.60 in earnings per share for the full year, down from a prior view of $2.60 to $2.80. Analysts had expected $2.72.

