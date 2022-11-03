Pacira BioSciences reports Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022
- Pacira BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:PCRX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.39.
- Revenue of $167.5M (+31.1% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $55.2M in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $48.1M in the third quarter of 2021.
- Pacira ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments of $346.1M. Cash provided by operations was $42.7M in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $60.3M in the third quarter of 2021.
- Today the company is reiterating its full-year 2022 operating expense guidance as follows: Non-GAAP R&D expense of $75 million to $85 million; and Non-GAAP SG&A expense of $220 million to $230 million. Stock-based compensation of $47 million to $50 million.
