Pacira BioSciences reports Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Nov. 03, 2022
  • Pacira BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:PCRX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.39.
  • Revenue of $167.5M (+31.1% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $55.2M in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $48.1M in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Pacira ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments of $346.1M. Cash provided by operations was $42.7M in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $60.3M in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Today the company is reiterating its full-year 2022 operating expense guidance as follows: Non-GAAP R&D expense of $75 million to $85 million; and Non-GAAP SG&A expense of $220 million to $230 million. Stock-based compensation of $47 million to $50 million.

